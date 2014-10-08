Brands
Speaking Fever is an online platform that offers personalized 1-on-1 spoken English classes with expert trainers, helping learners build fluency, confidence, and strong communication skills for career and personal growth.
Legal Name
:
Speaking Fever
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
The company was incorporated on 19th March 2025 with the intend to cater its services all across India and abroad. The company currently is growing and have good customer base who are subscribing to the plans.
B2C
Our target customers are students, job seekers, professionals, and anyone looking to improve their spoken English skills through personalized online 1-on-1 sessions to boost confidence, fluency, and communication for personal and career success.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
