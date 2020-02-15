Brands
We're a sports media platform passionate about bringing you the latest news, updates, and stories from the world of cricket, football, and beyond—built for true fans, by true fans.
Sports Club India is a dedicated sports media platform that delivers the latest updates, news, and stories from the world of sports—with a strong focus on cricket, football, and rising talents. Our mission is to keep fans informed and engaged with real-time updates, insightful articles, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes coverage. Whether it’s international tournaments or grassroots-level competitions, we bring the action closer to you with content that’s both reliable and entertaining. Built by a team of passionate sports lovers, Sports Club India believes in celebrating the spirit of the game and connecting fans with the moments that matter.
B2B
We partner with sports brands, publishers, and digital platforms seeking high-quality sports content, fan engagement, and increased online visibility through news, insights, and multimedia coverage.
Client Segment
:
Gaming,
Social Media
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We cater to passionate sports fans who crave real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and engaging content across cricket, football, and more—delivering everything they love about sports in one place.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
