Founded barely two years ago, Sportsdunia is a multi-sport analytics platform. It leverages a proprietary AI/ML engine to transform fragmented live-data streams into real-time performance forecasts across cricket, football, basketball, esports, and more. Catering to fantasy-sports players, broadcast analysts, and fans alike, the platform democratizes access to advanced predictive metrics. The fresh funding will fuel product enhancements, strategic hires, and go-to-market initiatives, positioning Sportsdunia to redefine how audiences consume and engage with live sporting action. “As fan expectations evolve and teams demand deeper, real-time insights, the sports-analytics landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift. With this support, we’re one step closer to bringing next-level analytics to every sports fan,” said Abhinav Agarwal, Co-Founder of Sportsdunia.