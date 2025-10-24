Brands
Staffmath is a modern Field Service Management platform that streamlines scheduling, dispatching, and real-time tracking to help businesses boost efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
"Staffmath is a smart Field Service Management (FSM) software built to help businesses streamline and simplify their field operations. Designed for service-based industries, Staffmath replaces outdated methods like spreadsheets, phone calls, and manual tracking with a single digital platform that makes managing teams effortless. With powerful features such as automated scheduling, real-time workforce tracking, mobile apps for technicians, route optimization, and performance analytics, businesses can improve efficiency, reduce errors, and serve customers faster. Whether you’re a small business or a growing enterprise, Staffmath adapts to your needs—helping you scale operations, cut costs, and deliver reliable, professional service every time. By empowering managers with visibility and technicians with instant access to job details, Staffmath ensures that your teams stay connected, productive, and customer-focused."
Legal Name
:
Workforce Next Pvt. Ltd.
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2020
Company Incorporation
B2B
Staffmath serves service-based businesses such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, facility management, and other field service providers looking to streamline operations, boost productivity, and deliver better customer experiences.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
Services
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
