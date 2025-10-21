Brands
Stakque is a full-stack digital growth agency that partners with businesses to diagnose, fix, and scale marketing systems — from SEO and automation to performance campaigns — with clarity, speed and impact.
Stakque Digital Pvt. Ltd. is a full-stack digital growth agency dedicated to helping brands scale with clarity and precision. With a strategy-first approach, Stakque partners closely with businesses to identify growth barriers, implement data-driven marketing systems, and deliver measurable results. Our expertise spans SEO, performance marketing, web design and development, marketing automation, and e-commerce growth. We combine creativity with analytics to craft digital solutions that not only attract but also convert. At Stakque, we believe in long-term partnerships built on transparency, innovation, and performance — empowering businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
2019
Company Incorporation
Founded on November 8, 2019, Stakque began as a visionary idea by three co-founders to redefine digital marketing through strategy, creativity, and measurable growth.
2020
Started Generating Revenue
By April 2020, after months of structuring our services and building a skilled team, Stakque began onboarding clients and generating revenue.
B2B
Stakque primarily targets growth-focused businesses, startups, and brands seeking strategic digital solutions to scale their visibility, leads, and revenue.
Client Segment
:
Education,
Travel/Hospitality,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
