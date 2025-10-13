Brands
Experience luxury at Star Desert Camp Jaisalmer, the best desert camp in Jaisalmer. Enjoy Sam Sand Dunes Desert Safari, lavish Jaisalmer tents, and royal hospitality. Sam Resort Jaisalmer near Kanoi, Rajasthan. Book now!
Star Desert Camp Jaisalmer redefines luxury as the best desert camp in Jaisalmer, offering an exquisite desert stay in Jaisalmer with premium Jaisalmer tents, world-class amenities, and breathtaking views of Sam Sand Dunes. Perfect for adventure seekers, families, and couples, our camp features Sam Sand Dunes Desert Safari, camel rides, cultural shows, and private bonfire dinners. As a premier Jaisalmer desert resort, we cater to weddings, corporate retreats, and romantic getaways, with services as a wedding planner, boutique campsite, and children’s camp. Located near Sam Resort Jaisalmer, Kanoi, Rajasthan, our camp ensures seamless access to Jaisalmer’s top attractions. Whether you seek thrill or tranquility, Star Desert Camp promises an unmatched experience. Book your stay today at 92577 21155 or visit stardesertcamp.com.
Headquarters
:
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
