Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd, Delhi, provides advanced fiber optic solutions, including fusion splicers, OTDRs, power meters, and FTTX toolkits for telecom and networking projects
Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd, based in Delhi, is a leading provider of advanced fiber optic solutions and telecom tools in India. We specialize in high-performance fusion splicers, OTDRs, power meters, and FTTX toolkits, catering to telecom engineers, networking professionals, and field technicians. Our products are designed for precision, reliability, and durability, ensuring efficient fiber optic splicing and testing in both indoor and outdoor conditions. With a focus on innovation and quality, Star Infomatic combines cutting-edge technology, such as 3D fiber view, automatic fiber type identification, and high-definition touchscreens, with robust field-ready designs. Supported by our all-India service network, we deliver complete solutions that empower professionals to complete FTTX and networking projects accurately and efficiently. Trusted across the telecom and networking industry, Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd stands for performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction
Legal Name
:
Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2008
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
2008
Company Incorporation
Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd was founded in Delhi to provide advanced fiber optic splicing tools, OTDRs, power meters, and FTTX solutions for telecom and networking projects
2010
Company Incorporation
Launched the Star FFS-7000 Fusion Splicer, a high-precision, all-weather splicing machine with HD touchscreen, 3D fiber view, and automatic fiber type identification
2022
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Expanded all-India service network to provide field support and after-sales service for fusion splicers, OTDRs, and FTTX toolkits, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction
B2B
We serve telecom operators, networking companies, and field engineers with advanced fiber optic splicing, OTDR, power meters, and FTTX toolkits for efficient project execution
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Enterprise Tech,
Hardware,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We target telecom field engineers, network technicians, and IT professionals seeking reliable, precise, and portable fiber optic splicing and testing tools for FTTX and networking projects
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
