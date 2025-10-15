Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Starium Infotech is a technology company focused on empowering businesses with digital solutions. They offer cloud-based SaaS solutions and are involved in developing software for various industries, including healthcare.
Starium Infotech is the technology arm of Starium Innovative Healthcare, specializing in delivering robust, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for organizations across diverse industries. Leveraging expertise in software development and digital transformation, Starium Infotech designs secure, scalable platforms that empower businesses to streamline operations, automate workflows, enhance engagement, and drive innovation. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry insight, Starium Infotech helps clients achieve operational excellence, foster sustainable growth, and adapt to the evolving digital landscape.
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions