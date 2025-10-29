Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Startupmac helps emerging brands amplify their voice, craft bold identities, and stand out in the market.
Startupmac is a creative launchpad for emerging brands, helping them amplify their message, craft a bold identity, and make a lasting impact. We combine strategic storytelling with striking design to make your brand not only heard—but remembered. Whether you're starting from scratch or scaling fast, Startupmac helps you speak up, stand out, and start big.
Legal Name
:
Startupmac
Headquarters
:
Palakkad, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
B2B
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Communication,
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Events,
FinTech,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
Gaming,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Hyperlocal,
IaaS,
Logistics,
Machine Learning,
Marketplace,
MarTech,
Media,
Mobility / Transportation,
PaaS,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Retail,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
SpaceTech,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions