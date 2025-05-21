Most drones (UAVs) rely on GPS for navigation. In a modern battlefield, these systems are prone to jamming, making them unfit for deployment and our defence system vulnerable. We are building systems and subsystems that use Computer Vision, Inertial navigation and AI methods for achieving precise positioning for Drones without using GPS (GNSS). This provides resilient navigation in an Electronic warfare environment and enables new use cases such as indoor or confined space operations. We are building this from the ground up, including hardware, software, electronics and algorithms from India. We intend to serve the Government, Defence, Enterprises and other OEMs in our nation and eventually abroad. Our vision is to build global standard advanced robotics solutions, adding real value in the field.