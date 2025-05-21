Brands
We are building advanced aerial systems and subcomponents that enables resilient operations in Electronic warfare congested environments.
Most drones (UAVs) rely on GPS for navigation. In a modern battlefield, these systems are prone to jamming, making them unfit for deployment and our defence system vulnerable. We are building systems and subsystems that use Computer Vision, Inertial navigation and AI methods for achieving precise positioning for Drones without using GPS (GNSS). This provides resilient navigation in an Electronic warfare environment and enables new use cases such as indoor or confined space operations. We are building this from the ground up, including hardware, software, electronics and algorithms from India. We intend to serve the Government, Defence, Enterprises and other OEMs in our nation and eventually abroad. Our vision is to build global standard advanced robotics solutions, adding real value in the field.
2023
Company Incorporation
We started Stride Dynamics officially just the two of us on the vision of building advanced robotics system from India to the world.
2024
Accelerator / Incubator Program
We associated with a defense and aerospace tech incubator and received our first grant.
Founding Team Hired
We recruited our first employee.
B2B
We serve UAV OEMs, Enterprises, Government and Defense.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Government & Military,
Hardware,
Robotics
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
