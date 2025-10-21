Brands
Superteams.ai builds privacy-focused agentic AI solutions for businesses.
Superteams.ai connects businesses with elite, pre-vetted AI researchers, developers, and content creators to accelerate product development and innovation. Specializing in autonomous AI agents, Superteams.ai enables companies to launch production-ready solutions in just 30-60 days, reducing release cycles by up to 50%. Their fractional teams integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, cutting engineering costs by over 60%. Trusted by startups and unicorns, Superteams.ai offers scalable, sovereign AI solutions tailored to industries like healthcare, education, and climate tech.
2021
Company Incorporation
Incorporated Superstellar Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.
2022
Founding Team Hired
Hired founding team
Started Generating Revenue
Acquired first enterprise customer
B2B
We help businesses build AI products and leverage AI for streamlining their workflows.
Client Segment
:
Analytics & BI,
Enterprise Tech,
IaaS,
Machine Learning,
PaaS,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
