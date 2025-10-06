Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
SurgiNatal is a trusted eCommerce platform simplifying access to surgical and medical supplies. We offer over 4000 genuine products from 150+ brands with no minimum order – even a single piece can be purchased.
SurgiNatal is a trusted online store for surgical and medical products. We offer 4000+ genuine items from 150+ brands. You can order even a single piece—no minimum limit. We provide easy payment options, including cash on delivery, and fast home delivery. Our goal is to help families and small clinics get hospital-quality products at home, at affordable prices.
2022
Company Incorporation
Started Generating Revenue
B2B
SurgiNatal’s B2B segment targets hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, diagnostic labs, and home care agencies.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Individuals and families needing surgical or medical supplies at home, including caregivers, patients, and those setting up home care for recovery, elderly care, or chronic conditions—looking for trusted products at affordable prices.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.