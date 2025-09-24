Brands
Suvit All-in-one platform, Making finance cool again. Suvit aims to become an intelligent digital platform built to bridge the gap between taxation, accounting, banking, auditing, professionals, and users in such sectors to shorten the data lifecycle for a better response. Suvit envisions reinstituting India's accounting as the source of global economic practices.
2024
Raised Funding
In the future, Vyapar App and Suvit will make new additions to their integrated platform with new features that will help address the emerging requirements of MSMEs.
B2B
Chartered Accountants, Accounting Professionals and Advocates
Client Segment
:
FinTech
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
