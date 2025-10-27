"At SUYUG, delivering extraordinary value is more than a promise - it’s a steadfast commitment to every family that chooses our homes. In 2014, we took our first steps with a modest 3.5-acre development. By 2018, we had completed over 3,00,000 sq. Ft. A new venture with a bigger vision began in 2019, and through this, we proudly delivered over 8,70,000 sq. Ft. by 2023. In June 2023, driven by strong demand for homes that combine sustainability, innovation, and thoughtful design, we launched a new chapter: SUYUG Infra. Today, our story continues as we work towards achieving an impressive milestone – developing 4 million sq.ft. of combined villas, apartments and plotted communities, embodying our journey of steady growth and meaningful accomplishments. From its inception, SUYUG has remained deeply committed to developing green, environmentally conscious living spaces. We specialise in crafting homes that balance cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices, ensuring that every space we create is a perfect blend of responsible luxury and long-term comfort.At SUYUG, delivering extraordinary value is more than a promise - it’s a steadfast commitment to every family that chooses our homes."