SUYUG has remained deeply committed to developing green, environmentally conscious living spaces. We specialise in crafting homes that balance cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices, ensuring that every space we create is a perfect blend of responsible luxury and long-term comfort.
"At SUYUG, delivering extraordinary value is more than a promise - it’s a steadfast commitment to every family that chooses our homes. In 2014, we took our first steps with a modest 3.5-acre development. By 2018, we had completed over 3,00,000 sq. Ft. A new venture with a bigger vision began in 2019, and through this, we proudly delivered over 8,70,000 sq. Ft. by 2023. In June 2023, driven by strong demand for homes that combine sustainability, innovation, and thoughtful design, we launched a new chapter: SUYUG Infra. Today, our story continues as we work towards achieving an impressive milestone – developing 4 million sq.ft. of combined villas, apartments and plotted communities, embodying our journey of steady growth and meaningful accomplishments. From its inception, SUYUG has remained deeply committed to developing green, environmentally conscious living spaces. We specialise in crafting homes that balance cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices, ensuring that every space we create is a perfect blend of responsible luxury and long-term comfort.At SUYUG, delivering extraordinary value is more than a promise - it’s a steadfast commitment to every family that chooses our homes."
Legal Name
:
SUYUG INFRA
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
2024
Product Launch
At the heart of Sarjapur lies The1, a world of peace with all the perks of luxury living. Thoughtfully designed with sustainability in mind, it’s about creating a home that feels both refined and grounded, where ordinary life feels extraordinary.
2025
Product Launch
A stone's throw away from the lively and buzzing Sompura Gate is Saffron, a world of its own. When you come home to Saffron, you come home to luxury and comfort delicately woven with peace and privacy.
B2B
Suyug Real Estate operates on a B2B model, connecting developers, investors, and corporate clients with premium real estate opportunities.
Client Segment
:
Real Estate
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Suyug Real Estate’s B2C services help individuals find their dream homes or ideal investment properties with expert guidance and seamless transactions.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
