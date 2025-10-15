Brands
Swiftsafe is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, delivering advanced AI-powered security, compliance, and threat intelligence tools to protect businesses worldwide.
Swiftsafe is a next-generation cybersecurity solutions provider dedicated to safeguarding businesses against evolving digital threats. Leveraging AI-powered technologies, we offer comprehensive services including penetration testing, vulnerability management, compliance automation, source code audits, and threat intelligence. Our solutions are designed to protect startups, enterprises, and government organizations by identifying risks before they become breaches. With a focus on innovation, accuracy, and real-time monitoring, Swiftsafe empowers organizations to stay ahead of cybercriminals, secure their IT infrastructure, and ensure regulatory compliance. Operating globally, we serve industries such as FinTech, HealthTech, E-commerce, and Critical Infrastructure, delivering trusted security expertise tailored to each client’s needs.
Legal Name
:
SWIFTSAFE CYBER SECURITY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
Headquarters
:
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2024
Jun | Company Incorporation
Swiftsafe, incorporated on June 6, 2024, delivers advanced cybersecurity solutions, protecting businesses with cutting-edge technology, AI-driven threat detection, and compliance services for secure, resilient digital operations.
Product Launch
🚀 Swiftsafe Launches MAANG – Our cutting-edge cybersecurity product designed to redefine digital protection. MAANG offers
2025
Product Launch
Swiftsafe Launches SACT – our Security Audit & Compliance Tool designed to simplify and automate cybersecurity audits.
B2B
Swiftsafe targets businesses across industries—startups, SMEs, and large enterprises—seeking advanced, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to safeguard digital assets, ensure compliance, and proactively defend against evolving cyber threats.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
SaaS,
Security
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
