Best Education consultancy services in Patna
Tagore Educons is one of the top admission consultants in Patna, trusted by thousands of students for B.Tech, MBA, BBA, B.Pharma, and Nursing admissions across India. With over 20 years of expertise, we provide career counseling, direct admissions, scholarship guidance, and student loan support, helping students secure seats in leading universities and colleges. Recognized as the best admission consultancy in Patna, our dedicated team ensures personalized guidance so every student chooses the right course and college for a successful future. Whether you are looking for a B.Tech consultant in Patna, planning to pursue MBA or BBA, or aiming for a career in pharmacy or nursing, Tagore Educons simplifies the admission process with transparency and care. We take pride in shaping careers with reliable advice, strong networks, and proven results.
Legal Name
:
Tagore Educons
Headquarters
:
Patna, Bihar, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2000
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
1.
Abhishek
