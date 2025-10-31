Brands
Tajcabs offers cabs for outstation, online taxi bookings, which include numerous car models such as Swift Dzire, Toyota Etios, Maruti Ertiga, and many more, all at unquestionably the most competitive rates in the market.
Legal Name
:
TajCabs
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2020
Company Incorporation
B2B
Tajcabs offers its customers the freedom to choose from a vast fleet of online cab bookings, cabs for outstation, which includes numerous car models such as Swift Dzire, Toyota Etios, Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova, Innova Crysta, Tempo Traveller, and many more, all at unquestionably the most competitive rates in the market.
Client Segment
:
Services
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
