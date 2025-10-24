Brands
Expert MEA Apostille and Attestation Center in India
The Talent MEA Center is affiliated with Variath Legal Services, approved by the Ministry of External Affairs, India. Talent MEA Center is a name synonymous with making the attestation process simple and hassle-free. The company was established with an objective to deliver swift, efficient, and timely attestation services. With nearly two decades of experience in the industry, we have been providing attestation services at a cost-effective price to those who want to travel abroad. We strive to provide the best assistance and support throughout the attestation process. We leave no stone unturned to help you complete the attestation of documents and certificates within the shortest possible time. Talent Mea Center is a name you can rely on for attestation services, irrespective of the country you want to travel to. We are known to provide impeccable services to our clients to make the entire process of attestation hassle-free and easy. We understand how daunting and time-consuming the entire attestation process can be in the absence of the right guidance. Thus, we make sure that you get all the necessary assistance at all stages of the attestation. Our main purpose is to deliver quality and timely services to those seeking attestation services.
Legal Name
:
Variath Legal Services
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2012
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
1.
Santosh Nair
2020
Company Incorporation
B2C
Who search and need for document apostille or attestation
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
