1. How is Tathastu Ai different from other AI video tools? Most AI video tools are designed for creators, Tathastu Ai is built for you, the viewer. Tathastu Ai isn’t an AI tool you use, it’s your personal video engine. Want a video on a specific topic? Tathastu Ai generates it tailored to your preferences. You don’t need any editing skills, content planning, or any effort on your part. Just ask and Tathastu Ai delivers. 2. What makes Tathastu Ai different from other video platforms? On traditional social media platforms, content is only available if a creator uploads it. Tathastu Ai uses advanced AI to generate videos just for you, on demand. It’s like having your own personal video creator, delivering exactly what you want, when you want it. No search fatigue. Shifts the paradigm from “scrolling to find” → “AI creates what you need.” Non-intrusive monetization: No forced ads interrupting your experience. We integrate brand partnerships seamlessly within the content. Continuously adapting: The more you use it, the better it gets. Tathastu’s AI evolves with you, creating smarter, sharper, and more relevant videos over time. The platform functions as an autonomous creator, adapting and evolving based on interactions. Hyper-Personalization: Tathastu Ai doesn’t just recommend content, it creates it, just for you. Every video is generated based on your unique interests, goals, and viewing behavior. It’s all about you, a consumer-first approach to video. What is similar to other social media is Interaction as Like, share, comment, join, save, scroll. 3. What types of content can I expect? We’re launching with a variety of categories to suit different tastes. At the start, you'll find: Learning & Explainers → Science, history, languages, how-to guides Wellness & Mindfulness → Meditation, fitness, mental health Kids → Storytelling, Fun facts, Sports Pop Culture & Trends → Movie recaps, news, analysis, entertainment Hobbies & Leisure → Cooking, DIY crafts, art tutorials And this is just the start. Tathastu AI continuously evolves, adding new categories based on your requests & trending interests. We’ll grow based on what you and other users love! 4. Who is Tathastu Ai for? Tathastu Ai is for anyone who loves video content! Casual viewers get entertainment tailored to their tastes, learners can explore educational topics, It’s versatile and adapts to your interests. The more you watch, the more Tathastu Ai feels like it was built just for you.