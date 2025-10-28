Brands
Tathastu Ai is here Imagine a platform like YouTube or Instagram but with no creators. Tathastu Ai is launching a platform that automatically creates content by Ai, just for you. Not another AI content tool for creators, but the world’s first AI-native video platform for consumers. flipping the model from creator-uploaded to AI-generated on demand. Tathastu Ai is the result of that vision: a platform that closes the gap between intent and content. Ask for anything you want to watch, and Tathastu Ai brings it to life. Or simply sit back and enjoy a personalized feed of high-quality videos. It’s a smarter & easier way to learn, explore, and be entertained.
1. How is Tathastu Ai different from other AI video tools? Most AI video tools are designed for creators, Tathastu Ai is built for you, the viewer. Tathastu Ai isn’t an AI tool you use, it’s your personal video engine. Want a video on a specific topic? Tathastu Ai generates it tailored to your preferences. You don’t need any editing skills, content planning, or any effort on your part. Just ask and Tathastu Ai delivers. 2. What makes Tathastu Ai different from other video platforms? On traditional social media platforms, content is only available if a creator uploads it. Tathastu Ai uses advanced AI to generate videos just for you, on demand. It’s like having your own personal video creator, delivering exactly what you want, when you want it. No search fatigue. Shifts the paradigm from “scrolling to find” → “AI creates what you need.” Non-intrusive monetization: No forced ads interrupting your experience. We integrate brand partnerships seamlessly within the content. Continuously adapting: The more you use it, the better it gets. Tathastu’s AI evolves with you, creating smarter, sharper, and more relevant videos over time. The platform functions as an autonomous creator, adapting and evolving based on interactions. Hyper-Personalization: Tathastu Ai doesn’t just recommend content, it creates it, just for you. Every video is generated based on your unique interests, goals, and viewing behavior. It’s all about you, a consumer-first approach to video. What is similar to other social media is Interaction as Like, share, comment, join, save, scroll. 3. What types of content can I expect? We’re launching with a variety of categories to suit different tastes. At the start, you'll find: Learning & Explainers → Science, history, languages, how-to guides Wellness & Mindfulness → Meditation, fitness, mental health Kids → Storytelling, Fun facts, Sports Pop Culture & Trends → Movie recaps, news, analysis, entertainment Hobbies & Leisure → Cooking, DIY crafts, art tutorials And this is just the start. Tathastu AI continuously evolves, adding new categories based on your requests & trending interests. We’ll grow based on what you and other users love! 4. Who is Tathastu Ai for? Tathastu Ai is for anyone who loves video content! Casual viewers get entertainment tailored to their tastes, learners can explore educational topics, It’s versatile and adapts to your interests. The more you watch, the more Tathastu Ai feels like it was built just for you.
Legal Name
:
Tathastu Ai
Headquarters
:
Bhuj, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2025
Founding Team Hired
Our founding team is now fully assembled, with a strong mix of domain expertise and interestingly, half of the team members are based internationally, bringing a valuable global perspective to the table.
Company Incorporation
Officially Planned to incorporated Tathastu Ai, laying the foundation for building an AI-powered video content platform
2026
Product Launch
Planned launching the first version of Tathastu Ai with personalized, AI-generated video experiences.
B2B
Brands seeking to reach engaged audiences through native, AI-integrated video placements that blend seamlessly into user experiences.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Entertainment,
Machine Learning,
Marketplace,
Media
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Everyday video consumers looking for instant, personalized, high-quality content without the endless search fatigue.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
