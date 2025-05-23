Brands
Teach Us App: Digitising Indian Colleges at Rs 1 Per Student
75% of Indian colleges still functions manually because the available tech options are expensive, complex and ineffective. Teach Us App is the most dependable and smartest way to digitize the college academics. One tap to be independently informed about teaching, learning, evaluation of college; and prepare the institution for the new era of education. All at the cost as low as ₹1/Student
Legal Name
:
THINKMONK EDUTECH PRIVATE LIMITED
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2014
Founding Team Hired
Teach Us was born under a banyan tree on a rainy day. Jaimin had the idea, drove to Shreekant, looped in Chintan over a call—and within hours, they decided to start. No formalities, just passion and purpose.
2021
Company Incorporation
Incorporated the company after establishing the team and product in 2021
2023
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Teach Us was selected as one of the "Top 20 startups" by the Stanford Seed Spark South Asia program in 2025.
Awards
Graducated from Google's App Acale Academy (Selected as top 100 Apps of the country) Graduated from Stanford's Seed Spark - South Asia (Ranked top 20 Start-Ups)
2024
Raised Funding
Secured angel funding by private angels in 2024 Led by Mr. Parag Rajda or Rockman Composites (Acquired by Hero Group), there are 5 more angles who invested. The investment is majorly being used for product and market growth
B2B
Higher Education Institutions (Colleges)
Client Segment
:
Software,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
