Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Value addition via Bioremediation
A leading manufacturer of bioremediation solutions, where our vision extends far beyond profit margins—it’s about creating an equitable future for all beings on our shared planet. We believe in harnessing the power of innovation and science to pave the way for regenerative practices in and water treatment, , aquaculture, sanitation, and hygiene. The challenges we face are daunting, but our resolve is unwavering. At Team One Biotech, we’re committed to addressing the systemic damage inflicted on our planet with every tool at our disposal. By bridging the gap between nature and science, we strive to make a lasting impact on the world around us.
2021
Company Incorporation
B2B
Industries and institutions struggling to meet pollution control norms for waste water.
Client Segment
:
AgriTech,
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
Government & Military,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Life Sciences,
Manufacturing,
Public policy,
Services,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Eco--friendly microbes and enzyme-based sanitation solutions
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions