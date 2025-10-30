Brands
Best Digital Marketing Institute in Jaipur
We are a leading digital marketing institute in Jaipur, empowering aspiring marketers since 2016. With expert-led training, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant curriculum, we equip students with the skills needed to excel in the digital world. Join us to kickstart your career with cutting-edge digital marketing expertise!
Legal Name
:
Tech Career
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
2018
Product Launch
Digital Marketing Course
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
