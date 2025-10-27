Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Techno World Corporation is manufacturer, exporter and supplier.
Techno World Corporation is manufacturer, exporter and supplier of Refractory & Insulating Material, Sanitary Wares, Ceramic Tiles, Engineering Division, Mechanical Division, Packaging Division, Tools & Gauges, Electrical Division, Safety Equipments.
Legal Name
:
Techno World Corporation
Headquarters
:
Rajkot, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
B2B
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Eleqt is redefining the premium chauffeur-driven ride experience by blending unmatched global luxury standards with the warmth and precision of India’s finest signature hospitality ethos; designed for discerning clientele, including CXOs, HNIs, modern enterprises & elite urban travelers.
Frequently Asked Questions
Eleqt is redefining the premium chauffeur-driven ride experience by blending unmatched global luxury standards with the warmth and precision of India’s finest signature hospitality ethos; designed for discerning clientele, including CXOs, HNIs, modern enterprises & elite urban travelers.