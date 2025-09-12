Technoventor Innovations Pvt. Ltd. is a leading makerspace company dedicated to transforming education through hands-on learning. Since 2016, we’ve been empowering students, educators, and innovators by setting up over 85+ makerspaces across India. Our spaces are equipped with advanced tools and technologies that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and real-world innovation. Through our programs and mentorship, we help learners turn ideas into impactful projects and inspire a culture of making and innovation.