Technoventor Innovations builds makerspaces that inspire hands-on learning, creativity, and innovation across schools, colleges, and industries in India.
Technoventor Innovations Pvt. Ltd. is a leading makerspace company dedicated to transforming education through hands-on learning. Since 2016, we’ve been empowering students, educators, and innovators by setting up over 85+ makerspaces across India. Our spaces are equipped with advanced tools and technologies that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and real-world innovation. Through our programs and mentorship, we help learners turn ideas into impactful projects and inspire a culture of making and innovation.
2016
Company Incorporation
Technoventor Innovations Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on 30th September 2017, marking the beginning of our journey to empower innovation through makerspaces, hands-on learning, and technological creativity across educational and industrial sectors.
2018
Product Launch
Our first milestone was the launch of our inaugural Makerspace Lab at Muktangan Exploratory, Pune, marking the beginning of Technoventor’s journey in transforming education through experiential learning and hands-on innovation.
2025
Awards
On 9th May 2025, Technoventor Innovations Pvt. Ltd. was honored with the Maharashtra Startup Week Award, recognizing us among Maharashtra’s Top 24 Startups for our impactful contributions to innovation and skill-based learning.
B2B
Technoventor empowers schools, colleges, and startups with makerspaces, advanced tools, and mentorship, fostering hands-on learning, innovation, and future-ready skills.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
Robotics,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We serve students and young innovators, offering makerspaces, hands-on tools, and mentorship to spark creativity, build practical skills, and turn ideas into real-world projects.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
