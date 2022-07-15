Brands
Software testing course online
At TestLeaf, we are passionate about bridging the gap between aspiring professionals and cutting-edge technology. Based in Chennai, we specialize in industry-relevant training programs that empower individuals to excel in their careers. Among our flagship offerings is the Software Testing course in Chennai, designed for beginners and experienced professionals alike.
Legal Name
:
TestLeaf Software Solutions Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2009
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
B2B
Colleges and students
Client Segment
:
Social Media
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
