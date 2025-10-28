Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
The Banyan Tee is an online-first fan merch brand bringing music, TV, and pop-culture lovers together with quirky, premium-quality apparel and accessories designed to celebrate what you love, every day.
The Banyan Tee is a passion-driven, online-first fan merchandise brand that celebrates music, TV shows, and pop culture through premium-quality apparel and accessories. We create designs that connect with fans on a deeper level — whether it’s a minimal nod to your favorite band, a bold statement from an iconic TV character, or a quirky piece that sparks conversation. Our collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, crop tops, bomber jackets, tote bags, mugs, posters, and more — all made with comfort, durability, and style in mind. Each product is thoughtfully crafted to bring fandoms to life while staying wearable in everyday settings. By blending creativity, quality, and relatability, The Banyan Tee has become a go-to destination for fans who want to wear their passions proudly and spark instant recognition among fellow fans.
Legal Name
:
TBT Lifestyle LLP
Headquarters
:
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2012
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2012
Company Incorporation
The Banyan Tee was founded by **Nimish Shrivastava** (IIT Bhubaneswar, 2012) and **Anubha Saxena** (MBA, Amit Business School Noida) to create premium, quirky fan merch that lets music and pop-culture fans express their passions every day.
2013
Product Launch
The Banyan Tee began with a unique print-on-demand model, pioneering digital T-shirt printing in India, and launched as a vibrant online marketplace for quirky fan merch, empowering creators and fans to connect through wearable art.
2018
Started Generating Revenue
The Banyan Tee launched its Shopify store to scale operations, focused on community-driven marketing, and expanded into international markets, making its quirky fan merch accessible to pop-culture lovers worldwide.
B2C
The Banyan Tee’s target customers are pop-culture enthusiasts, music lovers, and TV show fans aged 18–35 who seek quirky, premium apparel and accessories that let them express their fandom and spark conversations in everyday life.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.