Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
The Dental Studio is a modern dental clinic in Kayamkulam offering advanced treatments like Invisalign, veneers, and cosmetic dentistry — combining expert care with a personalized patient experience.
The Dental Studio is a state-of-the-art dental clinic in Kayamkulam dedicated to providing world-class oral care with a personal touch. We specialize in advanced treatments such as Invisalign, veneers, smile makeovers, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and preventive care for all age groups. Our mission is to combine modern technology with compassionate care, ensuring every patient feels comfortable and confident throughout their dental journey. With a focus on aesthetics, precision, and long-term oral health, The Dental Studio is more than just a clinic — it’s a place where smiles are designed with artistry and science. Whether you’re looking for routine checkups, painless treatments, or complete smile transformations, we are committed to delivering excellence and creating lasting relationships built on trust and quality care.
Legal Name
:
The Dental Studio
Headquarters
:
Kayamkulam, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions