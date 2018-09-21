Brands
The DORI Store is a premium Indian ethnic wear brand offering sarees, lehengas, suits, and kurtis—directly from skilled artisans and manufacturers to your doorstep, ensuring unmatched quality, affordability, and a seamless shopping experience.
The DORI Store is a premium Indian ethnic wear brand dedicated to bringing timeless tradition and authentic craftsmanship directly from artisans and manufacturers to your wardrobe. We specialize in high-quality sarees, lehengas, suits, and kurtis that celebrate Indian culture, elegance, and heritage. At DORI, we offer superior products at accessible prices, ensuring value without compromise. Each piece is carefully curated to reflect rich textiles, intricate designs, and regional artistry. With a focus on honest pricing, ethical production, and fast, reliable delivery across India and internationally, The DORI Store aims to redefine how ethnic fashion is experienced online. Whether it’s for weddings, festivals, or everyday elegance, DORI is your one-stop destination for premium ethnic wear that combines tradition with convenience. Experience the beauty of Indian fashion—crafted with heart, delivered with care.
Legal Name
:
The Dori Store
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Incorporated on 24 Jan 2025 by Nishant Bansal, who pursued UPSC under parental pressure but followed his passion instead. With no support, his girlfriend backed him with ₹15K/month. The DORI Store was born—blending heritage, quality, and resilience.
Started Generating Revenue
On 9 July, The DORI Store got its first organic order—5 sarees from Hyderabad. With limited funds, Nishant managed all SEO and site operations himself, proving that dedication and smart strategy can deliver results without paid ads.
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
