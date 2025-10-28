TheGiftPortal is one of India's best online gift delivery websites providing a diverse variety of flowers, cakes, chocolates, customized gifts, hampers, and combos with same day and midnight delivery in India and secure international delivery to the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. Gifting has never been easier with the portal, where gifts as low as ₹499 are available for all occasions and budgets, including birthday, anniversary, wedding, Valentine's Day, and festivals such as Diwali, Christmas, and Raksha Bandhan. The customers can opt for fresh flower bouquets, photo and designer cakes, gourmet chocolates, customized mugs, cushions, personalized keepsakes, and celebration hampers.