TheGiftPortal is your trusted online gifting destination offering same day delivery of flowers, cakes, chocolates & personalized gifts across India, USA, UK, Canada & more
TheGiftPortal is one of India's best online gift delivery websites providing a diverse variety of flowers, cakes, chocolates, customized gifts, hampers, and combos with same day and midnight delivery in India and secure international delivery to the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. Gifting has never been easier with the portal, where gifts as low as ₹499 are available for all occasions and budgets, including birthday, anniversary, wedding, Valentine's Day, and festivals such as Diwali, Christmas, and Raksha Bandhan. The customers can opt for fresh flower bouquets, photo and designer cakes, gourmet chocolates, customized mugs, cushions, personalized keepsakes, and celebration hampers.
Legal Name
:
thegiftportal
Headquarters
:
Panchkula, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
2024
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.