The Leather Warehouse is a premium leather goods brand dedicated to crafting timeless, high-quality products that combine elegance, durability, and functionality. Founded with a passion for authentic craftsmanship, we specialize in genuine leather bags, laptop sleeves, aprons, desk mats, and accessories designed for professionals, travelers, and style-conscious individuals. Every piece is handcrafted using ethically sourced leather, ensuring superior strength and a luxurious finish that ages beautifully over time. We also offer personalized customization services, including name engraving and logo embossing, making each product truly unique. With a commitment to exceptional quality, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction, The Leather Warehouse continues to create products that reflect style, sophistication, and individuality, catering to both personal use and corporate gifting needs across India and the USA.
B2B
We cater to B2B clients seeking premium, customizable genuine leather products for corporate gifting, branding, and bulk orders, including bags, aprons, desk mats, and accessories that reflect quality, style, and professionalism.
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Salons, spas, barbershops, restaurants, cafés, bakeries, hotels, resorts, event companies, corporate gifting, and workshops seeking premium, customizable aprons for professional use and branding.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
