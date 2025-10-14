Brands
Minimalist Vintage Posters and other products.
Take the pop culture you love - the cinema, the icons, the music, the quotes - slow it down, strip away the noise, add a touch of vintage and let timeless stories live on your walls.
Legal Name
:
Posty Club PVT LTD
Headquarters
:
Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2023
Founding Team Hired
Company Incorporation
Product Launch
B2B
Industries who want classic wall decor at their spaces.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Travel/Hospitality,
Media,
Music & Audio,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Fans of everything vintage, but also the ones who avidly follow pop culture.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
