The Power Cart offers to buy best online UPS, Inverters, Batteries & Stabilizers in Delhi NCR, affordable price, top brands under one roof, and get fast delivery.
Welcome to The Power Cart – Your One-Stop Destination for Reliable Power Backup Solutions. We specialize in offering top-quality products from leading brands, including Online and Offline UPS, Inverters, High-Capacity Inverters, Inverter Batteries, Car Batteries, Stabilizers, Solar Panels, Water Purifiers, and more. Whether it's for your home, office, or industrial needs, we provide affordable solutions under one roof—with fast and reliable delivery guaranteed.
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Energy
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
