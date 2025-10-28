Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
The Whitelisted Estate is a premier real estate consultancy service based in Gurgaon, known for its integrity, transparency, and client-centric approach.
The Whitelisted Estate offers exclusive paid consultancy services in Gurgaon, delivering premium, in-depth real estate guidance tailored to serious buyers and investors. Our consultancy goes beyond standard advice—providing detailed market analysis, project comparisons, ROI projections, legal verification, and personalized investment strategies. With a focus on transparency and long-term value, we ensure our clients make confident, data-backed decisions in a dynamic market. Whether you're investing in residential, commercial, or pre-leased properties, our paid consultancy offers priority access to expert insights, curated listings, and one-on-one guidance—designed to maximize your returns and minimize risks. Choose professionalism.
Legal Name
:
The Whitelisted Estate
Headquarters
:
Gurgaon, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Real Estate
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions