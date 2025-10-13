Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Care deserves better systems. We’re building them.
At The Zen India, we’re building an ecosystem of mental health platforms- designed to address the limitations of care and elevate how it’s delivered. From individuals navigating therapy for the first time, to professionals carrying the weight of care work, to organisations seeking to move beyond token policies- we’re creating tools that actually help. Our platforms are quietly powered by technology and AI- not to replace care, but to support it. We’re particularly building with practitioners in mind- through Gatekeeper, our ""love letter"" to MHPs. Built in conversation with professionals across the country, it's designed to hold the invisible weight of practice.
2024
Company Incorporation
Founding Team Hired
Product Launch
B2B
We offer a complete ecosystem of care for organisations of all sizes. Powered by AI, it helps you support your workforce in ways that actually work.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our App, SLEEPY ORANGE is a holistic platform built for your well-being and therapy needs. With tailored support and AI-powered insights, it’s care that responds to you.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions