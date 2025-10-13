At The Zen India, we’re building an ecosystem of mental health platforms- designed to address the limitations of care and elevate how it’s delivered. From individuals navigating therapy for the first time, to professionals carrying the weight of care work, to organisations seeking to move beyond token policies- we’re creating tools that actually help. Our platforms are quietly powered by technology and AI- not to replace care, but to support it. We’re particularly building with practitioners in mind- through Gatekeeper, our ""love letter"" to MHPs. Built in conversation with professionals across the country, it's designed to hold the invisible weight of practice.