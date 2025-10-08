Brands
Established in the year 1995, we, Tilak Polypack Private Limited, are one of the leading organizations engaged in manufacturing, supplying and exporting a wide collection of Multilayer Films and Flexible Laminates in Rolls & Pouches.
We manufacture all our products using premium food grade raw material, which is procured from the most reputed suppliers across the world. Our vast product range includes Lamination PE Film, Pharma Poly Film, Surface Protection Film, Stretch Film, Shrink Film, Mulch Films, Greenhouse Films, Milk Packaging Film, Water Packaging Film, Ice Bags, Ghee Packaging Film, SMP Packaging Film, Pesticide Packaging Laminates, Dairy Packaging Laminates, Standup Pouches etc.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
