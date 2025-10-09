Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Connect, compete, and grow
Toornify is a dynamic esports platform that brings competitive gaming to life. Players can participate in tournaments, track their performance, and compete for rewards, while organizers can seamlessly host and run events, manage brackets, and schedule matches. Content creators can connect with sponsors/brands, and brands/sponsors can connect with a passionate gaming community through sponsorships and collaborations. Designed as an all-in-one platform, Toornify simplifies the entire esports ecosystem, making it easy for anyone to play, compete, and grow in competitive gaming.
2024
Company Incorporation
Sanity Gaming incorporated, laying the foundation for Toornify
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Selected for Wadhwani Foundation accelerator program, gaining mentorship and support to scale Toornify across India’s esports ecosystem.
2025
Founding Team Hired
Founding team onboarded, navigating early challenges to shape Toornify’s multi-role esports ecosystem for players, organizers, and brands.
B2B
Esports organizers, gaming brands, and sponsors looking to host, promote, or scale competitive tournaments efficiently.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Events,
Gaming,
Media
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Competitive gamers, streamers, and esports enthusiasts looking to play, compete, and grow within a vibrant tournament ecosystem.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions