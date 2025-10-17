Brands
Torrent Electricals is a trusted name when it comes to quality wiring and cable solutions.
Torrent Electricals is a trusted manufacturer of premium-grade power cables, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for various voltage levels. Our High Tension Cables are designed for efficient power transmission in industrial and utility networks, ensuring high performance, safety, and durability even in demanding environments. We also provide Low Tension Cables suitable for residential, commercial, and light industrial applications. These cables are manufactured with high-quality conductors and insulation materials, ensuring reliable performance and compliance with international standards.
1999
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
