Torrent Electricals is a trusted manufacturer of premium-grade power cables, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for various voltage levels. Our High Tension Cables are designed for efficient power transmission in industrial and utility networks, ensuring high performance, safety, and durability even in demanding environments. We also provide Low Tension Cables suitable for residential, commercial, and light industrial applications. These cables are manufactured with high-quality conductors and insulation materials, ensuring reliable performance and compliance with international standards.