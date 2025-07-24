Brands
Traker is a unified platform for ride booking and logistics delivery, optimizing transport efficiency with real-time tracking and scalable growth potential.
"Traker App is a unified mobility and logistics platform designed to make transportation smarter, faster, and more reliable. With Traker, users can book rides on-demand and schedule deliveries seamlessly—all within a single app. Built with real-time tracking, intelligent routing, and secure digital payments, Traker ensures efficiency for customers while creating growth opportunities for drivers and delivery partners. Whether it’s getting from point A to B or sending parcels across the city, Traker simplifies the journey with technology-driven solutions. Our vision is to become the go-to app for both mobility and last-mile logistics, bridging the gap between people, products, and businesses."
2025
Product Launch
A platform for ride booking and logistics delivery. Designed for both individuals and businesses, combines real-time tracking, smart routing, and secure digital payments to make transportation and last-mile delivery faster, safer, and more reliable.
B2B
Traker targets businesses seeking efficient ride-booking and logistics delivery solutions, helping enterprises streamline employee transport and last-mile deliveries with real-time tracking, cost savings, and scalable operations.
Client Segment
:
FoodTech,
Hyperlocal,
Logistics,
Retail
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Traker serves individuals and everyday users who need reliable on-demand rides and fast, secure delivery services, offering real-time tracking, convenience, and a seamless app experience for personal travel and parcel needs
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
