Trendylane.india offers stylish, affordable lifestyle and home products, blending quality with modern design to help you organize, decorate, and live beautifully.
Trendylane.india is a modern lifestyle and home essentials brand dedicated to bringing style, organization, and quality into everyday living. We curate a range of trendy, practical, and affordable products — from chic décor pieces to smart storage solutions — designed to make homes both beautiful and functional. Founded with the vision of making quality lifestyle products accessible to everyone, Trendylane.india blends modern aesthetics with thoughtful utility. Every product is carefully selected for its design, durability, and ability to add value to daily life. With a growing presence on Instagram and a commitment to customer satisfaction, we aim to inspire people to create spaces they love, while enjoying a seamless shopping experience right from the comfort of their home.
2025
Started Generating Revenue
Official launch of Trendylane.india, introducing our first collection of trendy and affordable home & lifestyle products online.
Product Launch
Received and fulfilled our very first customer order, marking the start of our e-commerce journey.
B2B
Small retail stores, boutique owners, and lifestyle resellers looking for trendy, affordable home and lifestyle products to offer their customers.
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
FMCG,
Travel/Hospitality,
Retail
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Style-conscious individuals seeking trendy, affordable, and functional lifestyle and home products that make everyday living beautiful and organized
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
