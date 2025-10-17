Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Tripsaverz is a new age travel meta search engine focused on providing cheapest travel options to users and ensure transparency so that users don't get fooled with hidden charges on payment page
Tripsaverz is a new age travel meta search engine focused on providing cheapest travel options to users and ensure transparency so that users don't get fooled with hidden charges on payment page. We are AI First company inculcating technology to enhance users experience. Our most liked features are DealFinder Recommendation Engine Flight Bookings at zero convenience fee Being a meta engine we save users time, effort and most importantly money
Legal Name
:
MTS Travel Tech Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Gurgaon, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
<10
2023
Company Incorporation
2024
Product Launch
Raised Funding
B2B
Small Corporates, majorly startups who wants to save costs on travel
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Budget Travelers and frequent flyers
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions