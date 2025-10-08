Brands
A Specialized CAD Drafting, 3D Modeling and BIM Services Company
TrueCADD is a leading outsourcing firm specializing in CAD drafting and BIM services. We offer a wide range of solutions, including 2D/3D CAD drawings, architectural 3D modeling, 3D BIM modeling, MEP drafting & modeling, BIM clash detection & coordination, point cloud to BIM conversions, sheet metal design, millwork shop drawings, and design automation services. Our expertise serves engineers, architects, contractors, manufacturers, fabricators, engineering consultants, surveyors, and retailers across the USA, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the APEC regions. To discuss your project requirements with our team, please feel free to email us at [email protected]
Legal Name
:
TrueCADD
Headquarters
:
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2002
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
B2B
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
Retail
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
