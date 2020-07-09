Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Preparing for Top International Boarding school
Truemaths is an online learning platform focused on math education, utilizing an AI-driven approach to provide personalized learning experiences through "Learn, Practice, and Test" modules, experienced educators, and real-time progress tracking.
Legal Name
:
Truemaths
Headquarters
:
Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions