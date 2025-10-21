Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Tufwud is an ISO-certified tier 1 fire door manufacturer & Fire Doors supplier with operations in Pan India
Tufwud is an ISO-certified tier 1 fire door manufacturer & Fire Doors supplier with operations in Pan India and a seller of Architectural doors, fire doors, acoustic doors, lead-lined doors, Glazed Fire Doors, and laminated doors.
Legal Name
:
Tufwud doors & Accessories pvt ltd
Headquarters
:
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2016
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
B2B
Builder, Architect, Interior, Government,
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality,
Manufacturing
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions