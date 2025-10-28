Brands
Tupl is building the security infrastructure for the AI agent era. Enterprises are deploying autonomous AI without visibility or control, creating massive risk. When agents fail, teams can't debug them. When they drift into unsafe behavior, there's no way to stop them. When compliance asks ""why did the AI do that?"", there's no answer. We've built an Agent Firewall that provides real-time control, complete observability, and instant explainability for any AI agent stack. While competitors offer post-incident logging, we prevent problems before they happen. Our Karnataka-based team combines enterprise security expertise and production AI/ML experience. We're working with 4 enterprise customers and onboarding design partners across regulated industries. With only 15% of enterprises deploying production AI today, we're capturing the category before it explodes, positioned to become India's default AI trust and compliance layer.
Legal Name
:
Elitro Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Headquarters
:
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Started Generating Revenue
Acquired our first paying customer (of 4)
2025
Accelerator / Incubator Program
CEO is part of Enterpreneurs First, Fall Cohort.
B2B
MSMEs, Series A+ startups in regulated industries deploying AI agents into production environments.
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Consumer,
FinTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Insurance
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
