Twozo CRM is a robust cloud-based solution built to simplify sales, automate workflows, and enhance customer interactions. Whether you’re a startup or an established business, it helps you connect with customers, build lasting loyalty, and drive success.
Twozo CRM is an AI-powered platform designed to help businesses scale with clarity, speed, and smart automation. Driven by a vision to blend human ingenuity with intelligent agents, Twozo equips teams with a holistic view of their pipeline and real-time insights to take proactive action. From simplifying complex workflows to accelerating decision-making, Twozo empowers organizations to focus on what truly drives growth. Built for businesses of all sizes and industries, the platform supports sales, service, and marketing teams with tools that are intuitive, responsive, and results-oriented, available across web, Android, and iOS.
Legal Name
:
Twozo Technologies Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
B2B
From startups to small and medium-sized enterprises, Twozo CRM caters to fast growing businesses. Twozo CRM is designed for businesses of all sizes that want to improve customer relationships.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Communication,
Consumer,
Cryptocurrency,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Events,
FinTech,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
Gaming,
Government & Military,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Hyperlocal,
IaaS,
Insurance,
Life Sciences,
Logistics,
Machine Learning,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
MarTech,
Media,
Mobility / Transportation,
Music & Audio,
PaaS,
Public policy,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Retail,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
SpaceTech,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
