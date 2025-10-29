Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
uccricket is a sports news website that delivers the latest cricket updates, news, and analysis.
UcCricket is a premier sports news website dedicated to bringing cricket enthusiasts the latest updates, news, and in-depth analysis from around the world. Whether you are a casual fan, an aspiring cricketer, or someone who lives and breathes the sport, UcCricket is designed to keep you informed, engaged, and connected with everything cricket. Our platform focuses on delivering timely information about international matches, domestic leagues, T20 tournaments, ODIs, and Test cricket, ensuring that fans never miss a beat.
Legal Name
:
UCCricket
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2023
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions