UIX Labs embeds senior, startup-native PM, design, engineering & QA squads to transform ideas into live products at startup speed - powered by rigorous, founder-first scoping.
UIX Labs is a product-build partner engineered for founders who can’t afford slow hiring or vendor overhead. Instead of delegating to generic agencies or scattered freelancers, we deploy a curated, full-stack talent squad product manager, designers, engineers, QA, directly into your Slack within days. Every expert is full-time UIX talent with a proven record of shipping venture-backed MVPs, scaling features, and driving >95% repeat and referral rates. Our proprietary team-matching and scoping framework ensures each squad fits your exact goals and stage - even as we ready our Craft-stack platform for public launch. From zero-to-MVP sprints to growth cycles and UX rescues, we operate as an extension of your company, prioritising velocity, ownership and measurable business outcomes. Trusted by YC founders and VC-backed startups across 20+ markets, UIX Labs turns ambitious ideas into market-ready products - weeks, not quarters.
2023
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Frequently Asked Questions
