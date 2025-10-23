Brands
UK International London Beauty School offers expert training in makeup, hair, and skincare with hands-on learning. With 5000+ students in a supportive community, we shape future beauty professionals and leaders.
At UK International London Beauty School, students learn the real craft of beauty through makeup, hairstyling, and skincare. Our classes are guided by experienced teachers who focus on practical training, so every student builds confidence along with skill. From the very first day, students become part of a close and welcoming community where learning goes beyond the classroom. With over 5,000+ students, strong support from faculty, and opportunities to grow personally and professionally, we help every learner take steady steps toward a successful career in the beauty field.
Legal Name
:
UK International London Beauty School
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
Core Team
:
B2C
Our students are aspiring beauty professionals—young learners and career changers who want hands-on training in makeup, hair, and skincare to build a successful future in the beauty industry.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
