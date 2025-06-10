UKHI is an innovative clean-tech company tackling the global plastic pollution crisis at its source. We transform agricultural waste into high-performance, compostable biopolymer granules under the brand EcoGran. Our patented process creates a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics, offering businesses a viable path to reduce their environmental footprint without compromising on quality or cost. By converting farm residue into valuable materials, we champion a circular economy, prevent CO2 emissions from stubble burning, and provide a scalable solution for brands in packaging, textiles, and consumer goods to meet their sustainability goals.