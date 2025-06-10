Brands
Biodegradable & Compostable Polymer.
UKHI is an innovative clean-tech company tackling the global plastic pollution crisis at its source. We transform agricultural waste into high-performance, compostable biopolymer granules under the brand EcoGran. Our patented process creates a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics, offering businesses a viable path to reduce their environmental footprint without compromising on quality or cost. By converting farm residue into valuable materials, we champion a circular economy, prevent CO2 emissions from stubble burning, and provide a scalable solution for brands in packaging, textiles, and consumer goods to meet their sustainability goals.
Legal Name
:
Ukhi India Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Faridabad, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2024
Raised Funding
1st Institutional Fund Raise
2025
Product Launch
Product launched by Secretary, DST, Govt of India on World Environment Day.
Started Generating Revenue
1 Cr of sales achieved.
B2B
Packaging manufacturers
Client Segment
:
Manufacturing
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
