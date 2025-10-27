Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
We specialize in high-performance vacuum pumps, precise helium leak testing services, and tailor-made vacuum systems for industries, laboratories, and research institutions.
Ultrahivac is a trusted provider of advanced vacuum technology solutions in India. We specialize in high-performance vacuum pumps, precise helium leak testing services, and tailor-made vacuum systems for industries, laboratories, and research institutions. With decades of technical expertise and commitment to quality, Ultrahivac ensures reliability, accuracy and performance in every application.
2015
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Automotive,
BioTech/BioPharmaceutical,
Consumer Electronics,
DeepTech,
Energy,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.